Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya alleges her in-laws 'physically, mentally tortured' her

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya recently sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems'. In a recent interview, Aaliya has claimed that the 'Ghoomketu' actor's family physically and mentally tortured her.
According to the reports, Aaliya Siddiqui has demanded sole custody of their kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui. She said that the actor hasn't met them in 3-4 months and 'doesn't care about them'. Aaliya also said that although the actor never hit her, it was the unbearable 'shouting and arguments' that pushed her off the cliff. She also alleged that Nawaz's brother Shamas had raised his hands on her.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui has said that he was not aware about the divorce or the legal notice. In an interview with Zee News, Shamas said that he didn't know anything about the divorce and came across it through news channels. He denied to comment on Aaliya's allegations as it is a legal matter now.
Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said that the legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp, but he is yet to respond, reported timesofindia.com.
Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009.
"I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer said in a video message shared with Zee News.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin and his family have been quarantined in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district.
"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines issued by the state government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," he tweeted on Monday.
The actor and his family underwent medical screening and have tested negative for coronavirus.
The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.
His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle.
The actor told reporters that he underwent medical screening at 25 points during his journey.
Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, said that health officials had visited the actor's house and told them to be under home quarantine for 14 days.
Inputs from IANS
