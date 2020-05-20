Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya alleges her in-laws 'physically, mentally tortured' her

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya recently sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems'. In a recent interview, Aaliya has claimed that the 'Ghoomketu' actor's family physically and mentally tortured her.

According to the reports, Aaliya Siddiqui has demanded sole custody of their kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui. She said that the actor hasn't met them in 3-4 months and 'doesn't care about them'. Aaliya also said that although the actor never hit her, it was the unbearable 'shouting and arguments' that pushed her off the cliff. She also alleged that Nawaz's brother Shamas had raised his hands on her.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui has said that he was not aware about the divorce or the legal notice. In an interview with Zee News, Shamas said that he didn't know anything about the divorce and came across it through news channels. He denied to comment on Aaliya's allegations as it is a legal matter now.

Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said that the legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp, but he is yet to respond, reported timesofindia.com.