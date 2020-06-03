Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece claims he didn't support her with her sexual assault ordeal

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been in the spotlight, ever since his wife filed for a divorced and alleged that the actor's family had 'tortured' her. Nawazuddin's niece has now alleged that she was sexually harassed by his brother. In a recent interview, she also opened up about how Nawaz reacted to her sexual assault ordeal.

In an interview with Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece revealed that she has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle, at Jamia police station in Delhi. In yet another shocking revelation, she said that the 'Ghoomketu' actor didn't support her or take a stand for her. She said, "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that at least bade papa (Nawazuddin) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’."