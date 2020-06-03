Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece claims he didn't support her with her sexual assault ordeal

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been in the spotlight, ever since his wife filed for a divorced and alleged that the actor's family had 'tortured' her. Nawazuddin's niece has now alleged that she was sexually harassed by his brother. In a recent interview, she also opened up about how Nawaz reacted to her sexual assault ordeal.
In an interview with Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece revealed that she has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle, at Jamia police station in Delhi. In yet another shocking revelation, she said that the 'Ghoomketu' actor didn't support her or take a stand for her. She said, "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that at least bade papa (Nawazuddin) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’."
Earlier in May, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya had sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems' between the two in their married life. It is not the first time that Aaliya had revealed problems in her 10-year long marriage with Nawazuddin. On previous occasions, Aaliya had pointed out problems mainly due to Nawazuddin and his brother. She had also alleged that Nawaz's brother Shamas had raised his hands on her.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui had said that he was not aware about the divorce or the legal notice. In an interview with Zee News, Shamas said that he didn't know anything about the divorce and came across it through news channels. He denied to comment on Aaliya's physical assault allegations as it is a legal matter.
