Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya issues an open letter to the actor

Amid the ongoing legal battle, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya, who recently filed for a divorce, has issued an open letter to the 'Raat Akeli Hai' actor. Aaliya also known as Anjana Kishore Pandey took to Twitter to share the letter, where she has accused the actor of character assassination.

She wrote, "Every single thing or right I have sought in the family towards my own life’s existence and self respect .....& I have only ‘well planted’ mouthpieces having replied to me Every time for longest of my 10 years of my married life. Your brother in particular or then other brothers .. only faces changed. Your manager? Your hired PR machinery led fake news doing my character assassinations — time n again? Or your hired legal Councilors Or wives of those very brothers and their notices ... "

In the letter Aaliya said that she will 'bow down' against Nawazuddin's 'malicious' ways as she is 'more firm and more adamant' this time. She said that the 'Raat Akeli hai' actor has kept mum because his 'career, stardom, fame, money and power' are at stake.