Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up filming of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', calls co-star Avneet Kaur a 'gifted actor'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one actor who never fails to amuse us with his performances and versatility. He is one of the most popular and busiest actors in the film industry.

Nawazuddin recently wrapped up his film 'Tiku weds Sheru' opposite Avneet Kaur, and to announce the same, he threw a grand wrap up party at his mansion where the cast and the crew of the film was present.

Recently Nawaz posted a beautiful note thanking the team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' on social media saying, "The beautiful process of filming Tiku weds Sheru is completed today. Team Tiku weds Sheru's energy and dedication was unmatchable in all the departments."

"Kangana Ranaut had been a very supportive, creative and endearing producer. Avneet is a gifted actor and a stunning dancer. Director Sai Kabir your creativity is superlative and DOP don fernando you are a magician behind lens. All my co-actors you guys have inspired me and pushed me to give my best in this film. This joyride comes to an end its a WRAP," he added.

Seems like Nawaz had a great time shooting for the film and we just can't wait to see how this chemistry unfolds on screen.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:14 PM IST