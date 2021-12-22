Nawazuddin Siddiqui to show off his dancing skills in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the most versatile actors, has made India proud at the global level.

The actor has aced different kinds of roles effortlessly and it seems that those were tailor-made for him. After experimenting with different genres and roles, Nawazuddin is excited to push the envelope as an actor by making an attempt to dance on screen.

While Nawazuddin has always maintained that he loves dancing and he has the rhythm for music, but the kind of roles that he has played so far has never got him the opportunity to explore his dancing talent.

But as he is always up for experimentation, he was recently seen trying his hands on something that he loves the most – DANCING.

In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the actor will be seen doing Salsa with co-star Avneet Kaur whereas in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, he will be seen doing contemporary dance form.

A source close to Nawazuddin informs, “Not many know but Nawazuddin loves dancing. He is now trying his hand with every dance form be it salsa to contemporary whenever he gets time in between the shots he is seen prepping up his steps. Now that he has got the chance to dance, he will definitely impress audience with that too.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:35 AM IST