Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, revealed details about the star cast of her first digital project 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to feature in Kangana's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. Announcing the news, Kangana took to Instagram and posted a picture of Nawazuddin, writing "Welcome to the team sir".

For the unversed, with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Kangana is entering into web space as a producer.

In May 2021, the 'Queen' actor had even launched the official logo of her production banner Manikarnika Films while revealing details about her new project 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.