Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kabir and Tamannaah Bhatia have fun on the sets of 'Bole Chudiyan'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Duhan Singh and Rajpal Yadav are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Bole Chudiyan, at a heritage resort in Mandawa, Rajasthan.
They cast began filming from August 1 and are there for a 45-day schedule. The cast is having a lot fun while shooting and that’s evident from all the glimpses the cast and makers give us on social media.
Recently, a video featuring Nawazuddin went viral on social media, in which he was seen enjoying swinging. The photo was captioned, “Playful moments – reliving childhood.” Another video that was shared on social media was of the lead cast shooting for a song next to a swimming pool.
