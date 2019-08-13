Nawazuddin Siddiqui introduces the women behind Gaitonde’s success Sacred Games 2

It is said that behind every man (successful or not), there is a woman. For Ganesh Gaitonde, there are three. Whether or not that makes him lucky, find out on August 15, 2019, only on Netflix.

Gaitonde’s holy trinity — his Master, KD Yadav (Amruta Subhash), his Mistress, Zoya (Elnaaz Norouzi), and his Muse, Jojo (Surveen Chawla) have had deep impacts on his story arc and play pivotal roles in shaping his character. Each woman shares a unique relationship with him, helping him in surprising ways, and using him to further their own personal agendas.

Sacred Games has been lauded for its portrayal of strong female characters in the series. Besides these three women, every female character plays an integral role to push the story forward — they are powerful, layered, and truly badass. Whether it’s the extremely headstrong Kanta Bai (Shalini Vatsa), or Guruji’s most devoted disciple, Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin), these women know what they want and will go to any length to make sure they get it.

Speaking on the dynamic her character shares with Gaitonde, the Master, Amruta Subhash, says, “As much as Nawaz loves me, Gaitonde hates my character, KD Yadav. She is a RAW agent who controls him, keeps him away from his beloved Mumbai, and makes him a pawn in her bigger game.” The Mistress, Elnaaz Norouzi, shares, “Zoya’s only dream is to become a movie star. She meets a rich Gaitonde and relies on him to fulfil her dream. Gaitonde casts her in the movie he produces on his life. But it’s not as simple as it seems — their relationship will see an upheaval of sorts this season.”