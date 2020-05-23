Navya Naveli Nanda and rumoured beau Meezan Jaffery's social media PDA once again grabs eyeballs!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaaved Jafferry's son Meezan have been recently making headlines for their rumoured relationship. The rumours of their relationship first sparked off when they were spotted together in town for a movie date.The two never shy away from showering praises on each other on social media. 'Malal' actor Meezan Jaffery recently shared a video of himself crooning Adnan Sami’s hit single 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' and Navya was all hearts.
Meezan had shared the video with a caption that read: "'My late night quarantine routine 🎸 Will be putting up covers every Friday. Comment below with any requests!! This one is one of my all time favorites ‘bheegi bheegi raaton mein’ by @adnansamiworld #bajateyraho #meezaanscovers''.
While several fans took to the comments section to react to the soulful rendition, it was Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya's comment that caught our attention. The diva dropped a heart on the video.
This isn't the first time Meezan and Navya's social media PDA is making headlines. Earlier this month, when Navya turned an entrepreneur and launched her healthcare platform, rumoured boyfriend Meezaan Jaafery had taken to social media to congratulate her. Giving her a shout-out on his Instagram story, Meezan wrote, "Go follow @aarahealth. Congratulations!! So proud @navyananda (sic)."
Last year, refuting all the chaos, Meezaan had told Mumbai Mirror, "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."
On the work front, the Junior Jaffrey was last seen romancing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in 'Malaal'. He is all set to play the lead in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2'. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
