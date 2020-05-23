Navya Naveli Nanda and rumoured beau Meezan Jaffery's social media PDA once again grabs eyeballs!

While several fans took to the comments section to react to the soulful rendition, it was Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya's comment that caught our attention. The diva dropped a heart on the video.

This isn't the first time Meezan and Navya's social media PDA is making headlines. Earlier this month, when Navya turned an entrepreneur and launched her healthcare platform, rumoured boyfriend Meezaan Jaafery had taken to social media to congratulate her. Giving her a shout-out on his Instagram story, Meezan wrote, "Go follow @aarahealth. Congratulations!! So proud @navyananda (sic)."

Last year, refuting all the chaos, Meezaan had told Mumbai Mirror, "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."

On the work front, the Junior Jaffrey was last seen romancing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in 'Malaal'. He is all set to play the lead in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2'. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and south actor Pranitha Subhash.