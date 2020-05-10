Navratri queen Falguni Pathak entertains neighbours by singing from her balcony amid lockdown

Falguni Pathak, is popular for her shows during Navratri festival that are a massive sell-out. She is best known for her traditional folk songs in Gujarati and popular 90s Indipop tracks like "Chudi jo khanki haathon mein", "Maine payal hai chhankai", "Meri chunar udd udd jaye", "Ayi pardesh se pariyon ki rani" and "Sawaan Mein".

In 2019, the Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani unveiled the music video of "Radha ne Shyaam", a new Garba track featuring the voice of Pathak.

The music of the song is composed by Shail Hada, who has sung popular Bollywood songs like "Lahu Muh Lag gaya" and "Saawariya".The Soni Brothers -- Jigar and Suhrad -- have been teaching Gujrat's folk dance Garba for over 20 years. They have also produced the song.

Falguni felt delighted to be a part of "Radha ne Shyaam". "This song is only an extension of our mutual love for folk culture and art, and I am delighted to be a part of it," she said.