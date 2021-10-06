Navratri 2021: Bollywood outfit ideas to stand out this festive season

The festival of Navratri is just around the corner and festive vibes can already be felt in the air.

Navratri is the official beginning of festivities in India. It is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April).

This year's Sharada Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. Celebrations include worshipping nine Goddesses in nine days, stage/ pandal decorations, chanting of the scriptures of Hinduism and more. The festival also starts the preparation for the major Indian festival Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

With lip-smacking food and unlimited dance fun taking the front seat, do not forget to bring back the splendour of your inner diva which you might have missed the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opt for and spend for something which is not only good in quality but carries timeless design, rather than spending on something that is on-trend just for a few weeks.

Here we have listed some of the major Bollywood inspired Navratri looks that will surely help you out to look your festive best this Navratri:

1. Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania look

If you are a person who does not like to go for heavy outfits and just sober designs; don't worry you can still look your festive best if you choose Alia Bhatt's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' fashion style this Navratri.

As Navratri fashion is all about shimmer and boho look, just like Alia you can also pair a heavy boho jacket over a bright kurta teamed up with Patiala bottoms. A loose wavy hair look or loose curls hairstyle will suit the best with your outfit.

The best part is you don't need to carry heavy jewellery with this heavy outfit in this summer season; just a good pair of boho earrings will be perfectly ace your look. You can also enhance your whole look with good makeup inclusive of kohl-rimmed eyes, or bold eyeliner and a good coat of mascara if you use it. A nude shade of lipstick with a little gloss will make you look perfect for the festival.

2. Vidya Balan's Banarasi Saree look:

Who can beat Vidya Balan in setting major saree fashion goals? If you want to opt for a saree and dress up to the nines, you can wear something like Vidya had in this picture.

The diva looks spectacular in this simple Indian look. She could be seen carrying a red Banarasi saree, with her hair tied in a simple sleek bun. To accessorise her look, Vidya had donned a set of gold jewellery inclusive of a neckpiece, jhumka style earrings, two bangles- one in each hand and a ring. You can also accessorise your bun with traditional gajra. For makeup, go for a sober look as your outfit and jewellery will already be a little heavy.

3. Karisma Kapoor's easy-breezy festive look

Lolo looks exquisite in this yellow coloured saree outfit. If you are the one who wants to opt for a saree but experiment with the final look, you can simply go for this look.

The one Karisma is sporting in the picture is Sabyasachi's but don't you worry, you can get the same look at a much cheaper price! Simply go and scout for a printed georgette or cotton fabric saree from your mother's wardrobe. Iron it and drape it casually.

If you don't have a matching blouse, you can team a matching coloured bright top with the saree. A normal saree with a touch of creativeness is a perfect combo if you would team it with the matching lace or belt on your waist. Pair it up with high stiletto heels of matching colour.

Like Lolo, you can also keep your hair loose or try a sleek bun. A little glossy makeup with shiny bindi and matching jewellery will complete your look perfectly.

4. Sonam Kapoor's fashion twist

It's hard not to mention Sonam Kapoor when you are talking about fashion inspiration. The fashionista could be seen setting major fashion goals for the festival with her outfit in this picture.

This outfit could be chosen if you want to sport something unique this Navratri. To achieve this stunning look, you can choose a bright patterned boho style short skirt from the market, or can even choose a lehenga from your wardrobe and pair it up with a cool formal shirt or a matching crop top as a choli.

Go for minimal smokey makeup and loose hairstyle as this look is a perfect combination of an ethnic and classy outfit, so no fancy jewellery or makeup is required as such.

5. Kareena Kapoor's sassy 'Gabbar is Back' look

Bebo's sassy look is a perfect choice to make if you want to look equally stunning with a revamped outfit. Just like her, you can pair your ripped skinny jeans with a fitted crop top and a bright georgette shrug of either a complementary shade or an embroidered one.

Like Kareena, you can also opt for smokey makeup or pink-nude toned makeup. You can keep your luscious locks open or tie them in a loose bun with heavy boho style jewellery. Don't forget your Cinderella stilettos to look your festive best!

Ditch the common designs, boring outfits, and unleash your inner designer this Navratri. Try these outfit ideas to make a dress that would not only look great but will speak volumes for you!

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:30 PM IST