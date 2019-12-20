Naughty or nice? Suhana Khan slays at a dress up party with friends

Shah Rukh Khan's 19-year-old daughter has been internet's favourite obsession lately. The starkid who often makes headlines for her picture and is at it again! Even though the diva has kept her Instagram private, her pictures go viral in seconds, thanks to her fan pages.

In a picture that's going viral on the internet, Suhana Khan can be seen in an all glammed up avatar in a black bodycon dress. In the recent picture that was shared by a fan page, Suhana seems to be at a dress-up party. She is seen wearing a black embellished bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. The star kid styled her long tresses in curls, and opted for a glamorous makeup with dark lips and smoky eyes. She completed her look with a shimmery headband.

Here's the picture: