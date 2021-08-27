National Sports Day 2021: From 'Dangal' to 'Mary Kom' - best biopics to watch

National Sports Day is celebrated to honour the national sports teams and sport icons of different country. On this day people from different age groups take a part in different sports like kabaddi, marathon, basketball, hockey etc. In India the National Sports Day is celebrated on 29th August annually, which is the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand Singh.

He is a legendary figure in the Indian and world hockey. the hockey player who won gold medals in Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936. He was the only one to set such high standards in sports. For him sport was everything, his assiduous spirit led him the success he achieved.

According to his autobiography 'Goals’, he scored 570 goals in his career, from 1926 to 1949. Major learnt to play hockey from his coach Pankaj Gupta.

The most noted memorials for him were the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India, and the National Sports Day celebrations on his birthday.

On this auspicious day of National Sports, let’s take a look on some the best biopics made on Indian Sport’s personality.

Mary Kom-2014

Mary Kom is a 2014 biographical sports film based on the life of the eponymous boxer Mary Kom, directed by Omung Kumar. It stars Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom. It reflected the kind of struggle and hard-work Mary had to go through to achieve the goal despite being a mother. Mary Kom received several accolades at award ceremonies across India. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Soorma-2018

Soorma is a 2018 film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Diljit Dosanjh plays the lead role, portraying the dedication in hockey. The story line of the film was well constructed. The film narrated the story of the hockey player and received mixed reviews from the audience.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story -2016

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a 2016 film depicting the life of former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film was huge hit and Sushant’s performance was applauded worldwide.

Dangal-2016

Dangal is based on the life story of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Who became India’s first world class female wrestlers. Dangal was a record-breaking commercial success, to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever and the highest grossing Indian film of the year.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- 2013

Milkha Singh is another spectacular sports film. The story is based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-times 400m champion of the Asian Games.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:31 PM IST