National Sports Day 2020 - From Paan Singh Tomar to Mary Kom, best sports films to binge-watch

Every year on August 29, India celebrates National sports day. The day is celebrated to honour the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

The day is observed to spread awareness on the importance of sports and daily activities in everyone's life.

The President of India, on the very same day, honours prominent sporting personalities with elite awards including Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards and Dhyan Chand Award.

The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time on August 29 in the history of the awards.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode.

Without any doubt, our sportspersons have made the country proud and they continue to stun us with their exemplary talent. Their talent is such that movies have been made in their names as a tribute to their work and most importantly to show the youth what it takes to become a sportsperson.

Now, on National Sports Day 2020, we have compiled a list of movies one should watch:

1. Paan Singh Tomar