National Sports Day 2020: From Sushant Singh Rajput to Farhan Akhtar - actors who portrayed sports icons

There are many films that have over the years tugged at our heartstrings or made us gasp in outrage (or surprise) and stay glued to our seats as the characters surmount many a difficult situation. And if you're anything like most viewers, it is always just a smidge more fascinating when the film is based on real events or an actual person's life.

In this article, in keeping with the theme of 'National Sports Day' we're going to focus on some of the movies that have seen actors take on the stories of eminent sports personalities with aplomb.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'



A riveting performance by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had brought former team India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the silver screen. Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film garnered positive reviews from all quarters and brought Rajput widespread appreciation for his portrayal. The movie however did go on to win much by way of awards.