National Pet Day 2021: From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt - celebs and their furry friends

National Pet Day falls on April 11 but pet owners will agree that they think everyday with a pet should be celebrated. On this Day, give your dog or cat an extra hug, pet your bunny more and spend time near your fish's tank.
Pets not only make you feel like a million bucks, they also improve your overall health by just being themselves. Celebrities too have a great love of pets and they make it well known.
Here are a few celebrities who have pets:
Priyanka Chopra:
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have 3 pets. A Chihuahua named Diana, a German Shepherd named Gino and a Husky named Panda. She posts them on her Instagram feed often with cute captions and she also has an Instagram account for each one of them. You can find them at @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @pandathepunk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is a definite cat lover. She often posts pictures of her and these adorable cats on her Instagram feed. Here are two of them right now. She posted these pictures with the caption, "when all else fails turn cat paparazzi"
Disha Patani:
Disha Patani is definitely an animal lover and she makes it very clear on her Instagram feed. She has four pets, the dogs- Bella and Goku and the cats - Jasmine and Keety. She also has an Instagram account specially for them called @bellajasminegokukeety
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is a true animal lover and loves all kinds of pets. She is pictured often with dogs, cats and horses. She is a mother to 4 cats- Yoda, Loki, Miumiu and Xyza.
Shraddha Kapoor:
Shraddha has a cute dog named Shyloh. It is clear that she loves him alot as she recently threw him a birthday party on his 10th birthday. She decorated the house and had guests over with party caps. They even had a special paw-print cake for him to eat.
Kriti Sanon:
Kriti Sanon has two fluffy dogs. They are named Phoebe and Disco. She features them on her Instagram feed often and she calls them her morning dose of happiness. She celebrated New Year with them and decorated the place with adorable balloons.