National Pet Day 2021: From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt - celebs and their furry friends

National Pet Day falls on April 11 but pet owners will agree that they think everyday with a pet should be celebrated. On this Day, give your dog or cat an extra hug, pet your bunny more and spend time near your fish's tank.

Pets not only make you feel like a million bucks, they also improve your overall health by just being themselves. Celebrities too have a great love of pets and they make it well known.

Here are a few celebrities who have pets:

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have 3 pets. A Chihuahua named Diana, a German Shepherd named Gino and a Husky named Panda. She posts them on her Instagram feed often with cute captions and she also has an Instagram account for each one of them. You can find them at @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @pandathepunk