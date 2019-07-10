National Museum of Indian Cinema's news bulletin launched

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> A fortnightly bulletin of the National Museum of Indian Cinema, brought out by the Films Division, was launched here Tuesday, with veteran film maker Jahnu Barua hoping that it will become a platform for movie buffs and other stakeholders.</p><p>Barua described the newsletter "NMIC Bulletin" as a fantastic initiative by the Films Division.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January inaugurated the museum, whose portions occupy a 19th century heritage bungalow and a modern building in south Mumbai.</p><p>"These museums are not just about artifacts kept in them; they are also about witnessing the journey that made cinema possible as well as about narrating the untold stories behind those cinemas," he said.</p><p>Barua cited the example of an actress of the very first Assamese film, who remained unmarried due to the social stigma attached to the profession in those times. "Today's generation should be aware of her contribution to Indian cinema, which came at a very personal cost," he added.</p><p>Director General, Films Division, Prashant Pathrabe, said several educational institutions and students of media studies visit the Museum regularly.</p><p>"This bulletin will give them a physical document to cherish and to get relevant information," Pathrabe said. He spoke of the growing popularity of the museum, adding people from neighbouring countries have been frequently visiting the museum in large numbers.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Director General (West Zone), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, R N Mishra said India is a nation of great storytellers and produces the largest number of films in the world.</p><p>"The diversity that we see in Indian cinema is to be found nowhere else; we just need to market Indian cinema better," Mishra said. Indian films are popular the world over and are conquering territories like China and Japan, he added.</p>.PM Modi to unveil national film museum in Mumbai.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>