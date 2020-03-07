'National Jiju' Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday celebrated his first-ever Holi along with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other Bollywood celebrities at the Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai.

Jonas celebrated the festival with great fervour and later took to his social media platforms to share his experience with his fans and other celebrities.

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours.