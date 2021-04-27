'National horror movie that we are watching live': Vishal Bhardwaj on COVID-19 situation

Expressing anguish over classical vocalist Rajan Mishra dying in Delhi for want of a "ventilator bed", director Vishal Bhardwaj on Tuesday described the COVID-19 situation and the healthcare crisis as a "national horror movie".

The surge of cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a virtual collapse of the healthcare system, particularly in the national capital, with an acute shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and oxygen and the relentless flow of patients, many of them critical.

On Sunday evening, renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, died at a Delhi hospital due to COVID-19 complications after the family failed to find a ventilator.

"I still can't believe that we lost Pandit Rajan Mishra.. How do I absorb the fact that a ventilator bed couldn't be arranged for him. Rest in Peace. #PanditRajanMishra," Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter.

"It's a national horror movie that we are watching live," he said.