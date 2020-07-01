National Doctor's Day 2020: Salman Khan thanks 'strongest pillars of country'

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, megastar Salman Khan thanked the doctors who are relentlessly serving people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Bharat' star on Wednesday posted a tweet wherein he extended his heartfelt gratitude to the doctors.
Khan tweeted, "Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye!" (Today is doctor's day, I extend a heartfelt thank to the doctors on the occasion of National Doctor's Day today, for your dedication and services) Thanking the doctors for helping the country in its fight against COVID-19, he wrote, "Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!" Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.
The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991.
