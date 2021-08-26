'National crush' Kartik Aaryan wants pink to be 'national mask colour'

COVID-19 safety precautions are essential, and our Bollywood stars have been seen ensuring safety with style.

Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a selfie on Thursday, in which he covered his mouth and nose with a pink surgical mask.

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a blurry selfie, sporting his pink mask along with a white hoodie.

"Make Pink our National mask colour," he wrote in the caption.

Loading View on Instagram

Kartik's picture garnered lakhs of likes within an hour of posting.

"Going to buy a pink mask now," a user commented. "National crush," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 06:41 PM IST