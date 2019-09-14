National Award-Winning Director accuses makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala of copyright violation

National Award-winning director Praveen Morchhale, has filed a case against Maddock Films and writer Niren Bhatt in the Bombay High Court under the Copyright Act 1957, alleging that the story of their upcoming film, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, sounds similar to the screenplay he has written and narrated to several people in the industry. Bala is a satirical comedy about premature balding. Praveen has said that this was an idea he had conceived in 2015. The filmmaker claims to have worked on the story for two years and also registered the story with the Film Writers’ Association (FWA) in 2007.