Nation first for Bhai: Salman Khan cancels US show arranged by Pakistani organiser

Salman Khan, who is known to never let his fans down, has once again won hearts by taking a stand for his country. The actor is a favourite across the globe, but when it comes to maintaining relations with Pakistan, he is firm about his decision to disassociate himself from any collaboration with the neighbouring country.

According to a report by timesofindia.com, the Dabangg star cancelled his show in Houston, organised by Pakistani event organiser Rehan Siddiqui. It further states that Siddiqui is allegedly raising funds from events to finance anti-India activities in the United States of America.

Earlier a report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that during the release of Dabangg 3, Salman dropped Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who had previously sung for the first and second instalment in the songs ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’ and ‘Tore Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re’.