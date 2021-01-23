Natasha Dalal ropes in the same mehendi artist hired by Deepika Padukone and Kajal Aggarwal

Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on January 24. The Dhawans and Dalals have already reached the wedding venue in Alibaug at The Mansion House Resort, that is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.

A source close to Varun told IANS: "It will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families gather for the occasion."

On the guest list the source had added that "no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now, because then the guest list would cross 500, which is not practically possible.”

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in "Jug Jug Jeeyo" alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.