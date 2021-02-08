Naseeruddin Shah not on Twitter, clarifies wife-actor Ratna Pathak Shah after viral tweets on farmers' protest

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah on Monday clarified that her husband, actor Naseeruddin Shah does not have a Twitter account, after an unverified profile in his name posted a series of tweets about the ongoing farmers agitation on the microblogging site.

This account, which has nearly 49 thousand followers on Twitter, had also tweeted a video interview of Naseeruddin Shah that the 70-year-old actor gave to the human rights movement Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) last month in the support of farmers.

Ratna Pathak Shah said the couple has been "quite annoyed" with the fake profile, operating on Twitter since July 2019.