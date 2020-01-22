Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a 'clown', opens up on CAA and JNU violence

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has opened up about the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said his fellow actor Anupam Kher, who has been "very vocal" in his support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies, is a clown.

In an interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin talked about the protests against the CAA, about many Bollywood stars keeping mum over the issue, and also about the student protests and actress Deepika Padukone's show of solidarity at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), reports hindustantimes.com.

Asked if speaking against the ruling party or voicing opinion could harm actors or the film they are associated with, Shah said actors usually think only of themselves. "Otherwise there'd be more parity. But that's a story for another day," he said.