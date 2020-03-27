Nargis Fakhri is all of us as she wears the same clothes for 3 days amid coronavirus lockdown

'Rockstar' actress Nargis Fakhri's Instagram is the perfect mood this quarantine period. The actress has been sharing some hilariously relatable posts on her social media and it's all of us on during the coronavirus quarantine.

While the other Bollywood stars have been sharing work out routines and nominating each other for challenges, Nargis Fakhri is giving fans true representation of her downtime. The actress is bored amid the home arrest, has been deep cleaning her house and been wearing the same clothes for three days straight. Nargis Fakhri took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of herself. The caption read, "Posting to keep y’all entertained. I’m actually just deep cleaning My house!! Deep deep cleaning"