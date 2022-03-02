'Namaste England' actress Alankrita Sahai honours her father by conducting a humanitarian drive

The former Miss India Earth Alankrita Anup Sahai organised a humanitarian drive to help the underprivileged along with Ajit Brar under the Joti Foundation.

Following in the footsteps of her late father, she has vowed to continue the good work and keep making her father and mother proud.

Alankrita has always been a daddy's girl. She has displayed this when she dedicated the many awards she received to her father. She holds her father dearly in her heart by doing what he would like her to do.

Talking about the drive, Alankrita, says "As a child I always saw my father and mother going the extra mile in helping those in need and it was my deepest desire to carry it ahead. I am glad that life has given me this opportunity. It will be my honor if I manage to accomplish even a percentage of what he has done for the people. If my father would have been around I am sure he would be proud to see me taking his and moms legacy forward. Hailing from a family that has always provided me with whatever is needed in life, this drive has made me realize how small gestures can go a long way. I'm happy to have been associated with Ajit Brar who is also honouring his father in this and I plan and wish to do this a lot more in the future."

In her professional life, she has recently been seen on magazine covers, advertisements and a lot more.

