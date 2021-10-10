Nakuul Mehta takes a jibe at Byju's for temporarily halting ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan's arrest in drug case

Television actor Nakuul Mehta on Sunday hit out at edtech major Byju's for temporarily halting advertisements featuring its brand ambassador, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, amid his son Aryan Khan undergoing a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reacting to a news report, Mehta tweeted, "Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Byju's has stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, apparently after social media users criticised the edtech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.

However, the edtech company is yet to comment on the matter.

The criticism came in the wake of arrests after a high-drama rave party raid on Cordelia Cruise ship during the Mumbai-Goa voyage by the NCB on October 2.

In a major setback for Shah Rukh's son Aryan, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea, and of two others who were among the 8 arrested.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability", upholding the contentions of the legal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The developments came a day after all the eight accused were sent to judicial custody, and they shifted to the regular prisons from the NCB lockup.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:05 PM IST