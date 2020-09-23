Nagma: 'Why hasn't NCB summoned Kangana Ranaut who admitted to taking drugs?'

Actress and Congress politician Nagma has raised the question why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not yet summoned Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who has admitted to having taken drugs in the past.

Nagma also said the NCB is trying to malign the image of top Bollywood actresses by sharing information of ongoing investigation related to them with the media.

"Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what's app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch," Nagma tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday evening.