Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 days after receiving first dose of vaccine

Actor-politician Nagma on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.

The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

"Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. "Even after taking the first dose of vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe," the actor wrote.