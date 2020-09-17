Nagma: 'Bollywood drug story a diversion from Sushant Singh Rajput death case'

Actress and Congress politician Nagma has taken a jibe at BJP politician and actress Jaya Prada, alleging people are talking of Bollywood and its alleged drug culture to divert attention from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"CBI, NCB, ED pls answer to #BJP Member #JayaPrada Ji on what's happening to #SSR case.. it's been so long we are all waiting for what's the outcome but no result, and to cover up suddenly all #bjp members r talking about drugs in #Bollywood as Nation is still waiting #SSRDeathCase," Nagma tweeted from her verified account on Thursday.