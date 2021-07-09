Bollywood

Updated on

Naga Chaitanya shares pic with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao from 'Laal Singh Chadha' sets in Ladakh

By IANS

Naga Chaitanya shares pic with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao from 'Laal Singh Chadha' sets in Ladakh

Naga Chaitanya shares pic with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao from 'Laal Singh Chadha' sets in Ladakh
Naga Chaitanya shares pic with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao from 'Laal Singh Chadha' sets in Ladakh

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.

Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

"Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha," Chaitanya captioned the image.

From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", is being shot in Ladakh.

Chaitanya's wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, reposted the picture and expressed her excitement with the caption: "yay yay yay."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in