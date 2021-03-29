'Nadiyon paar' singer Rashmeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with "Nadiyon paar" in the film "Roohie", informed her fans on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer took a rather creative way to share the news that she is home-quarantined and is taking care of herself.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram account, Rashmeet shows how she gets tested and the results come in after 48 hours, leaving her shocked in a Bollywood style!

She then says in the video: "Got my Covid reports today and it's positive. It's day 4 and home-quarantine is going on. Ten more days left, so what to do? One reel every day? What do you think? Write down all your suggestions. I am taking care of myself. Please stay safe."