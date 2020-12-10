‘My wife is a very lazy and unambitious person’: Newlywed Aditya Narayan on his bride Shweta Agarwal

The junior Narayan further mentioned that Shweta has tried her hand at everything. “She was a chemical engineer, then an actress. Now she is a fashion designer. She does all my suits and makes clothes for others as well, primarily men. I know she wants to do organic farming.”

Back in October, when Aditya announced his plans to get married, he told the Times of India, that like every relationship, theirs has also been through a lot of ups and downs. He added that his parents like her a lot and he is happy to find his soulmate in her.

Speaking of an incident, the 33-year-old added that it is important for people to not invade a couple's privacy. He said that people thought they had broken up after having a spat on the street. He maintained that there can be issues, but it's not the end of the road.

On the work front, Aditya has sung some of the popular tracks in Bollywood, besides hosting reality shows. Meanwhile, Shweta has worked in a handful of south films alongside actors Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep to name a few.