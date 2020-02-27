‘My wife is 37. It’s cool’: Nick Jonas on 10 years age gap with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has joined 'The Voice' as a coach for the 18th season and was recently teased by Kelly Clarkson (fellow coach), about the age gap between him and wife Priyanka Chopra. The singer had the perfect reply to the 'decaded older' comment when he said, "My wife is 37. It’s cool”.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 10 year age gap has been the talk of the town eversince the couple got hiched in 2019. The pair has been giving a nonchalant shrug to all the raised eyebrows as they continue to shell out couple goals with their Instagram posts and red carpet appearances. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was also asked about the age gap between her and Nick Jonas. In an interview with InStyle, the 'Sky is Pink' actress had said, “People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do...I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”
On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in NY city as she stepped out with husband Nick Jonas. The couple were seen clad in winter esembles and once again managed to shell out major power couple vibes!
Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra attended the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in Mumbai. The actress paid a heartwarming tribute to late Wendell Rodricks at the event.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)