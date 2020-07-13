'My unending gratitude and love': Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, friends for concern and prayers

Actors Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar sent in "love and positive energy".

Among the earliest to wish Big B was his "Badla" costar Taapsee Pannu. "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!" she wrote on Saturday night.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan wrote: "I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan's will to overcome health hazards. Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness."

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."

"Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Tamil star Dhanush shared: "Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery."

Rakul Preet Singh shared: "Hoping you recover real sooooon sirÂ. sending across lots of positivity", while Preity Zinta said: "Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and AmitjiÂ. Love you loads."

"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Actor Vinay Pathak said: "Wishing you and @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery sir ! Pl get well soon. This too shall passÂ. Our wishes and prayers are with thee always."

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh shared: "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir lots of love and prayers."

Actress Genelia Deshmukh said: "Dear Amitji .. Please get well soon.. We wish you lots of love and a speedy recovery.."

Actress Sonam K Ahuja also posted: "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers", and sent good wishes to Abhishek separately.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj wrote: "Get well soon. You are in our prayers."

Shilpa Shetty shared: "Praying and sending you lots of positive energy , strength and love to recover at the soonest", while Tiger said: "Feel bad for The virus it messed with the toughest hero! sending u power and positivity sir."

"Never Have I Ever" actor Poorna Jagannathan shared: "The speediest recovery to both of you."

Actress Neha Dhupia posted to Abhishek: "Get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy."

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."