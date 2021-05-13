'My tweets are either for humanity or countrymen': Irfan Pathan hits back at Kangana for questioning his silence

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has hit back at Kangana Ranaut for questioning his silence on West Bengal post-poll violence, which the actor calls 'Hindu genocide'.
Reacting to Kangana's Instagram story, Irfan tweeted: "All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned"
For the unversed, after Irfan showed solidarity for Palestine -- amid ongoing violent clashes with Israel, Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a tweet by MLA Dinesh Chadudhary.
The tweet read: "Irfan Pathan has so much love for another country, but could not post a tweet on Bengal in his own country."
Sharing it, Kangana added: "Muslims all over the world standing for Hamas Jihadis and terrorists for their Islam but Hindus or Muslims no one said a word for Hindus genocide in Bengal or generally when they get killed in Pakistan or Bangladesh every other day this is the reality of Jai Chand Hindus and Islamists Hindus are impotent and for Muslims you only matter if you follow their aasmani book"
"More than 5o Islamismt countries in the world, for Hindus only India yet you can't call it a Hindu nation....
Look at everyone who knows only one relationship that is of Islam if they know no other loyality and value system then ask yourself what is your value system?" she questioned.
Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended, has expressed her controversial views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
The actor has been using her Instagram to show support towards Israeli forces.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)