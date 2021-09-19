'My Tunki is back': Shilpa Shetty welcomes sister Shamita as she returns home from 'Bigg Boss OTT'; shares happy pics

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed sister Shamita Shetty home with hugs and kisses after nearly two months.

Shamita, who had participated in Karan Johar-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT', became the second runner-up.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a series of adorable photos with Shamita and wrote, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home."

Take a look at their photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Shamita, who was considered one of the strongest contestants of the show, had entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house while there was a lot going on in her personal life, owing to brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest.

The actress had revealed that she had committed to the show and chose to go ahead without backing out.

Advertisement

On the show, the 'Mohabattein' actress made a connection with Raqesh Bapat and both stood by each other at all times. Through all their misunderstandings, arguments, romance and more, their friendship turned into love.

Both Shamita and Raqesh expressed their liking for each other on the show. Moreover, their cute mushy moments grabbed eyeballs every time.

It may be mentioned that this was not the first time that Shamita took part in 'Bigg Boss'. She was earlier seen in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 3', but she had to leave the show mid-way as her sister Shilpa Shetty was getting married.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:10 PM IST