'My success gives me confidence to back my vision': Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her winning streak

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the most exciting young stars in Bollywood today. Given the fact, the actor has had seven releases in theatres so far and six out of those have been hits.

"I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I'm thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films," she said of her successful run at the box office.

The 30-year-old actor feels hugely empowered with her hits and she also confronted that it drives her to back her instincts while choosing a film. The versatile star said, "My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward." "As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls, "she added.

While getting candid, she said, "I'm fortunate that I have been blessed so far and I only wish that I continue striving for excellence in cinema. I'm thrilled about my next line up of movies as they all challenge me as an actor and will definitely push me to only getting better."