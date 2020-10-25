'My strength, my pride, My Ram': Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata pens down a heartfelt note on Dussehra

As the nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended warm greetings to their fans on social media.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also took to her Instagram to share a special post on Vijay Dashmi, which was dedicated to the actor. Calling her husband 'Lord Ram', Maanyata penned down a heartfelt note about her husband's recovery from lung cancer.

Hailing his courage and bravery, she wrote, "Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity."

Check it out here: