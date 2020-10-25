'My strength, my pride, My Ram': Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata pens down a heartfelt note on Dussehra

As the nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended warm greetings to their fans on social media.
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also took to her Instagram to share a special post on Vijay Dashmi, which was dedicated to the actor. Calling her husband 'Lord Ram', Maanyata penned down a heartfelt note about her husband's recovery from lung cancer.
Hailing his courage and bravery, she wrote, "Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity."
Last week, Dutt shared the news of his recovery with his fans on the day of his child Shahraan's birthday.
Dutt took to Twitter to share a statement about his health update and expressed gratitude as he revealed that he has recovered from his illness.
He began the note by stating how "difficult" the past weeks had been for him and his family.
"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family," his statement read.
The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' actor went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the "unwavering faith and support," that they have extended towards the actor.
