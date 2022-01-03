'My sheet anchor guiding me from above': Hema Malini remembers her mother Jaya Chakravarthy

Deemed as the Dream Girl early in her career, Hema Malini has had a glorious run at the movies. The yesteryear superstar took to Twitter to remember her late mother Jaya Chakravarthy.

The actress said her mother is her anchor and the main strength of the family, and even today she can still feel her mother's presence guiding her.

Along with photos of her mother, in one of her tweets Malini wrote, 'Remembering my lovely mother, my sheet anchor who is still guiding me from above. She was easily the main strength of our family, a veritable power house who was respected by all in the industry. We love you Amma and miss you so much'

In another tweet, Malini shared a couple of throwback photographs with her mother. She said that her mother shielded her from every calamity that could happen to the unprotected, and also looked after Malini's career as an artist and classsical dancer.

She wrote, 'My mother was with me thro every aspect of my life, stood like a rock of support and looked after my career both as an artiste and as a classical dancer shielding me from any kind of calamities that can happen to the unprotected. Thank you Amma for always being there for me'

Hema Malini married veteran superstar Dharmendra in 1980, when he was already married and had children - Sunny and Bobby Deol. Hema and Dharmendra welcomed two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

In 2020, the "Baghban" actor become a grandmother for the fourth time after Ahana welcomed twins.

Ahana had her first child, a son -Darien with husband Vaibhav Vohra.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol is a mom to two daughters Radhya and Miraya Taktani.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:33 PM IST