'My respect and respectability will not be judged by you...': Amitabh Bachchan hits out at critic

"Mr Amitabh its really sad the kind of advertisement you’re doing for a hospital like that who don’t care about human life and only want to make money...Sorry but totally lost respect for you,” she wrote in her lengthy message. She said that her father had wrongly tested positive at the hospital.

The actor however was quick to react to the criticism, stating that while he was sorry to hear about the issues faced by her father, he had noticed that all medical personnel would put the in the maximum effort possible to take care of patients.

"Yes lab tests can go wrong, but there are several other tests and conditions from which the assessment is made of any particular ailment. No hospital or doctor in my limited experience has ever not followed a code of conduct, or deliberately done adverse treatments for any commercial gain. This I shall humbly disagree with,” he wrote.

Countering her final point, Bachchan said that he did not advertise for the hospital, but rather wanted to thank it for the care and treatment he had received. "You may have lost respect for me but let me tell you Jhanvi ji , I shall never loose respect for the medical profession and the Doctors of my country . And one last thing .. MY RESPECT AND RESPECTABILITY is not going to be judged by you," he retorted.