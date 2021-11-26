My popularity on OTT is unbelievable: Shreya Dhanwanthary

OTT has pushed women characters in a different way, what is your take on it considering you yourself had a potential portrayal in The Family Man, Scam 1992, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11?

I have had a fantastic time with web series and OTT has become a huge and permanent part of people’s lives. With Family Man, Scam 1992 and Mumbai Diaries, people have loved me. It’s pretty unbelievable for me since I feel, OTT has surely made the playground much bigger not just for actors, but for all the creative people involved in the process.

Was it challenging for you to enter the space of mainstream films after your first film didn’t work?

I am still fond of my debut film Why Cheat India, since it gave me an opportunity to be on 70MM screen. Whoever saw it, they appreciated my performance but the problem was not many saw it. I don’t have issues people having an opinion on it though. It was very difficult for me but I got an opportunity to work with Hansal Mehta, Raj & DK and Nikkhil Advani on OTT only after my debut film, so I am indebted forever.

Do you agree that over production on OTT has ruined the quality?

We are a nation, where quantity is something, we have provided but quality is something you have to look for and in the same way OTT functions.

Tell us something about your fantastic line up ahead with Adbhut, Looop Lapeta, and Chup?

Adbhut, Chup and Looop Lapeta are different films from each other, where I am getting to play vastly different characters. I am really nervous and excited like ever before. To see my name with artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman...it’s an amazing feeling!

Do you feel for an outsider, it is important to be a part of big ventures like you are currently in?

I don’t really decide that I should do a certain kind of film, it has always been a want, and I hope to get good work and be a part of quality work.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST