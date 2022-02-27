‘My parents advised me to not chase stardom’, says Vivaan Shah

Vivaan Shah, who rose to fame with 7 Khoon Maaf, Happy New Year, and A Suitable Boy, is now gearing up for the release of Sutliyan on a digital platform. He has also written novels Living Hell and Midnight Freeway. Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Vivaan, the son of iconic veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, had a rebellious attitude towards becoming an actor as a kid. He says, “There was a certain rebellious spirit in play because that was expected of me in school. I remember one of the things that really upset me was when we all were studying for our boards, a kid very condescendingly told me, ‘Arey tu kyun padh raha hai, tu toh actor hi banega’. That’s when I said I’d be anything but an actor.”

He is now thankful he is in the profession. “It was a bit silly and juvenile, which lasted pretty long until I actually worked in the profession itself. When I did, I just told myself to shut up. I said you should be lucky that you are blessed to be in this profession. So many people want to be here. It is such an important part of our life and culture, and just be grateful to be in this field. And since then, I’ve been an actor full time,” he explains.

Over the years, Vivaan has barely featured as a lead onscreen. The actor explains that when he started off in 2010 with 7 Khoon Maaf starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and his father, there was a lot of emphasis on him becoming a star. “My peers advised me that I must assert myself as a leading man and a mainstream star. I bought into that as any impressionable young person would. My parents, on the other hand, never perused that line of thought. They always told me, ‘Don’t listen to those idiots. Be focused on the craft, be interested in the work, that’s what’s going to keep you in good stead, not any kind of yearning or chasing after success and stardom and all these kinds of nebulous things. You should be an actor if you’re interested in acting, not because you want to be a star who is after fame and fortune’,” Vivaan reveals.

According to him, the last two years have reaffirmed and reinvigorated everybody’s family ties. “It’s the family that you look to for answers, whether they be spiritual or emotional answers or to do with one’s pain, turmoil and woes and whatever one is going through in life. They also give you the best advice since they had the benefit of the experience, guide you, and tell you where you’re making a mistake. They can correct one’s flaws, always make you evolve into a better human being, and make you more conscious of faults and tendencies. Every time I find myself in a moment of immense pain, it’s always my family’s voice that I hear in my head, which kind of guides me out of the darkness,” Vivaan signs off.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:10 AM IST