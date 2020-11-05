'My lookalike': Saina Nehwal shares first look of her biopic featuring Parineeti Chopra

Chopra has went through a four-month long rigorous training to essay the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Last year, she had suffered an injury to her neck while shooting for the film. After a long time of extensive badminton training, the actor had moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.

To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari had visited Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous.

Talking about the film, Parineeti told IANS, "There's so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It's a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then, but I've never been more motivated in my life."

'Saina' is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL. The film is directed by Amole Gupte.