'My light': Tara Sutaria shares birthday note for beau Aadar Jain; check out his equally sweet reaction

Actor Aadar Jain received a plethora of heartfelt wishes as he turned a year older on Thursday. However, it was his lady love Tara Sutaria's wish that created a buzz on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared an unseen close-up picture of Aadar in which he can be seen raising the temperature with his charming looks.

Sharing the picture, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emoticons in the caption.

The 'Hello Charlie' actor was quick to reply back to his lady love on Instagram. In the comments section of Tara's post, he wrote, "I love you, sunshine girl."