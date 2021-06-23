‘My journey has given me a lot as an actor’, says Shama Sikander

Actor Shama Sikander, who started her career in 1988 with small roles in Prem Aggan (1998), Mann (1999) and Ansh – The Deadly Part (2002), went on to do TV serials like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Kajal and Bal Veer. The actress recently shot for a song titled Hawa Karda – a romantic dance rendition. “It’s kind of a combination of love and emotions where one struggles to express the love,” says Shama.

Of late, Shama hasn’t been seen in many mainstream projects; however, she now has some offers. “I am getting a lot of offers, but since the past few months nothing is falling into place. Everybody has been hit by the pandemic.” In her illustrious career of over two decades, Shama’s journey has been satisfying and fascinating.

“I can only imagine from here how far it can go because my life has been magical in many ways. My journey has given me a lot as a person and as an actor. I am grateful for whatever I have got so far,” she expresses.

While it hasn’t been easy for the actress to come so far in the industry that is notoriously competitive, Shama says her journey as an actor has helped her look deeper and be grateful. In addition, her family has been a strong support system for her. “The entire journey has made me go deeper within. It has made me a better actor because I feel the emotions by going into the depth, which has made me a better actor as well,” she shares. “My family accepts me the way I am. They help me in every way possible.”

Apart from acting, Shama has also been indulging herself in creating awareness around mental health. The actress has been using her social media handles to talk about the issue. Interestingly, she says, speaking with people about mental health has changed her life.

“When people tell me, I saved their lives just by sharing my story, it fills me with gratitude. There’s no other high than being able to save somebody’s life,” she avers, and shares she will continue this journey.

So far, many actors have spoken about depression and other mental health related issues, and to create awareness about the same, many have started foundations to reach out to more people. However, Shama has no such plans.

“I use social media as a tool to propagate. I used to go to colleges to speak to students and was conducting seminars around the topic before the pandemic hit the country. Once everything eases, I will continue the same,” she concludes.