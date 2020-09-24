'My heart is healed': Kangana Ranaut on Bombay HC's comment over bungalow demolition

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to file a reply to actor Kangana Ranaut's petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow here, and said it will start final hearing from Friday. The hearing can not be delayed because the bungalow should not be left in the present partially demolished state during monsoon as some mishap might happen, the judges said.

"Since 40 per cent of the Petitioner's Bungalow is already demolished on 9th September, 2020 and the Bungalow continues to stand in partially demolished condition, it is likely that some mishap may be caused due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It is therefore necessary to hear the matter at the earliest," the bench said, scheduling the hearing at 3 pm on Friday.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to the Bombay HC's comment and said that it brought tears to her eyes and her heart is 'healed'.

She tweeted, "Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me, my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost."