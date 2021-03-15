'My heart is full': Aamir Khan quits social media a day after his 56th birthday

After a day flooded with wishes and posts on the occasion of his 56th birthday today, Aamir Khan on Monday made the announcement that he would be quitting social media to focus more on his work and keep himself dedicated to his art.
Bidding goodbye to his fans on social media, Aamir took to his handle and wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full.
In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media.
Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence."
Sharing his team's official handle, he added, "We will continue to communicate as we did before.
In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there."
In 2018, Aamir had made his Instagram debut on his birthday by sharing a picture of his mother.
This isn't the first time Aamir has decided to keep all distractions aside to focus on his work.
In February, he went on a communication detox and decided to turn off his phone completely.
On the work front, the actor is back with his fourth special song- 'Harr Funn Maula' with Elli Avram.
He's currently busy with the post productions of his upcoming film- Laal Singh Chaddha.
